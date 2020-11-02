Korea 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 43.88% 2 Samsung Securities 14.70% 3 NH Investment & Securities 8.03% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 29.15% 2 HSBC 17.11% 3 CLSA 12.47% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 28.71% 2 HSBC 14.51% 3 CLSA 12.44%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities 19.48% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities 38.76% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Moon Sun Choi Korea Investment & Securities 27.57% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities 39.35% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities 37.07% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Minha Choi Korea Investment & Securities 47.02% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Minha Choi Korea Investment & Securities 25.30% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities 37.25% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities 24.19% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities 40.09% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities 44.67% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities 50.84% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities 43.87% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Moon Sun Choi Korea Investment & Securities 26.26% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Kyungja Lee Korea Investment & Securities 54.65% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities 32.89% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Andy Kim Korea Investment & Securities 40.01% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Junghwan Kim Korea Investment & Securities 24.80% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities 44.77% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 49.61% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Seung Kyun Kang Korea Investment & Securities 48.62% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 John Lee HSBC 6.98% 2 Chehee Han HSBC 5.73% 3 Josh Shin CLSA 5.71% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities 24.41% 2 Janice Choi Korea Investment & Securities 22.61% 3 Paul Chung Korea Investment & Securities 13.32%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).