The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Korea 2018

November 02, 2020
Share
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 43.88%
2 Samsung Securities 14.70%
3 NH Investment & Securities 8.03%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 29.15%
2 HSBC 17.11%
3 CLSA 12.47%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 28.71%
2 HSBC 14.51%
3 CLSA 12.44%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities  19.48%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities  38.76%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Moon Sun Choi Korea Investment & Securities  27.57%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities  39.35%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  37.07%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Minha Choi Korea Investment & Securities  47.02%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Minha Choi Korea Investment & Securities  25.30%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities  37.25%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities  24.19%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  40.09%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities  44.67%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities  50.84%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities  43.87%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Moon Sun Choi Korea Investment & Securities  26.26%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyungja Lee Korea Investment & Securities  54.65%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities  32.89%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Andy Kim Korea Investment & Securities  40.01%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Junghwan Kim Korea Investment & Securities  24.80%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities  44.77%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  49.61%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Seung Kyun Kang Korea Investment & Securities  48.62%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 John Lee HSBC  6.98%
2 Chehee Han HSBC  5.73%
3 Josh Shin CLSA  5.71%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities  24.41%
2 Janice Choi Korea Investment & Securities  22.61%
3 Paul Chung Korea Investment & Securities  13.32%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysSouth KoreaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree