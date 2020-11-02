Korea 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.88%
|2
|Samsung Securities
|14.70%
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|8.03%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|29.15%
|2
|HSBC
|17.11%
|3
|CLSA
|12.47%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|28.71%
|2
|HSBC
|14.51%
|3
|CLSA
|12.44%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|So Yeon Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|19.48%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jungwoo Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|38.76%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Moon Sun Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|27.57%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jinwoo Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|39.35%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|37.07%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Minha Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|47.02%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Minha Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|25.30%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kyoung Ju Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|37.25%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chulhee Cho
|Korea Investment & Securities
|24.19%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|40.09%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|44.67%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Honggook (Kevin) Jin
|Korea Investment & Securities
|50.84%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Taeho Yoon
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.87%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Moon Sun Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|26.26%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kyungja Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|54.65%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo
|Korea Investment & Securities
|32.89%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Andy Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|40.01%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Junghwan Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|24.80%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jong In Yang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|44.77%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|49.61%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Seung Kyun Kang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|48.62%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|John Lee
|HSBC
|6.98%
|2
|Chehee Han
|HSBC
|5.73%
|3
|Josh Shin
|CLSA
|5.71%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Bu
|Korea Investment & Securities
|24.41%
|2
|Janice Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|22.61%
|3
|Paul Chung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|13.32%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).