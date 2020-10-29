The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Korea 2019

October 30, 2020
October 28, 2020
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 41.32%
2 Samsung Securities 14.05%
3 NH Investment & Securities 10.64%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 28.68%
2 HSBC 26.98%
3 Samsung Securities 6.05%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 29.01%
2 HSBC 24.15%
3 CLSA 6.88%

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities  20.34%
       

Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities  45.04%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yoon Sang Lee Korea Investment & Securities  35.16%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities  38.74%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  31.46%
       

Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  44.59%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Narae Heo Korea Investment & Securities  24.28%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities  32.99%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities  40.26%
       

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  29.99%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities  36.52%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haneul Joung Korea Investment & Securities  29.48%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities  30.42%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  28.25%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  55.79%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities  33.37%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities  40.91%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities  24.30%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities  46.68%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  49.95%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  43.51%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haechul Choi HSBC  12.68%
2 Hun Oh HSBC  9.57%
3 Charles An Korea Investment & Securities  5.94%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities  19.11%
2 Chloe Park Korea Investment & Securities  18.60%
3 Janice Choi Korea Investment & Securities  17.50%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

