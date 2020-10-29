Korea 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 41.32% 2 Samsung Securities 14.05% 3 NH Investment & Securities 10.64% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 28.68% 2 HSBC 26.98% 3 Samsung Securities 6.05% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 29.01% 2 HSBC 24.15% 3 CLSA 6.88%

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities 20.34% Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities 45.04% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Yoon Sang Lee Korea Investment & Securities 35.16% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities 38.74% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities 31.46% Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities 44.59% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Narae Heo Korea Investment & Securities 24.28% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities 32.99% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities 40.26% Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities 29.99% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities 36.52% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Haneul Joung Korea Investment & Securities 29.48% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities 30.42% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities 28.25% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities 55.79% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities 33.37% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities 40.91% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities 24.30% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities 46.68% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 49.95% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 43.51% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Haechul Choi HSBC 12.68% 2 Hun Oh HSBC 9.57% 3 Charles An Korea Investment & Securities 5.94% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities 19.11% 2 Chloe Park Korea Investment & Securities 18.60% 3 Janice Choi Korea Investment & Securities 17.50%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).