Korea 2019
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|41.32%
|2
|Samsung Securities
|14.05%
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|10.64%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|28.68%
|2
|HSBC
|26.98%
|3
|Samsung Securities
|6.05%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|29.01%
|2
|HSBC
|24.15%
|3
|CLSA
|6.88%
Individuals
|
Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|So Yeon Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|20.34%
|
Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jungwoo Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|45.04%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yoon Sang Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|35.16%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jinwoo Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|38.74%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|31.46%
|
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|44.59%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Narae Heo
|Korea Investment & Securities
|24.28%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kyoung Ju Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|32.99%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|40.26%
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|29.99%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Honggook (Kevin) Jin
|Korea Investment & Securities
|36.52%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haneul Joung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|29.48%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Taeho Yoon
|Korea Investment & Securities
|30.42%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|28.25%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|55.79%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo
|Korea Investment & Securities
|33.37%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hoyoon Jung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|40.91%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chulhee Cho
|Korea Investment & Securities
|24.30%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jong In Yang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|46.68%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|49.95%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.51%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haechul Choi
|HSBC
|12.68%
|2
|Hun Oh
|HSBC
|9.57%
|3
|Charles An
|Korea Investment & Securities
|5.94%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Bu
|Korea Investment & Securities
|19.11%
|2
|Chloe Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|18.60%
|3
|Janice Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|17.50%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).