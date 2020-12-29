Korea 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 43.10% 2 Samsung Securities 12.11% 3 NH Investment & Securities 9.82% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 32.09% 2 HSBC 18.89% 3 Samsung 5.17% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 32.86% 2 HSBC 18.69% 3 Samsung 5.30% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 36.89% 2 Samsung 7.23% 3 HSBC 6.86% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities 40.53% 2 HSBC 7.78% 3 Samsung 6.57%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities 26.99% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Heejin Gweon Korea Investment & Securities 46.60% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Will Cho HSBC 11.20% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities 39.24% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities 37.58% Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities 43.58% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Eun Chae Na Korea Investment & Securities 29.96% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Jungeun Lee Korea Investment & Securities 35.19% Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities 40.25% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities 50.17% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Haneul Joung Korea Investment & Securities 43.23% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Jaewoong Won HSBC 24.36% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Junghwan Kim Korea Investment & Securities 24.44% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities 53.05% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities 29.42% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities 43.08% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities 26.85% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Angela Hong Nomura 9.44% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 50.89% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities 48.78% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Sohyun Park HSBC 10.85% 2 Hun Oh HSBC 7.71% 3 Dongjin Lee HSBC 5.04% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Paul Chung Korea Investment & Securities 23.57% 2 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities 21.83% 3 Julian Kim Korea Investment & Securities 18.88%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).