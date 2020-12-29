The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Korea 2020

December 29, 2021
Share
View full 2020 results

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 43.10%
2 Samsung Securities 12.11%
3 NH Investment & Securities 9.82%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 32.09%
2 HSBC 18.89%
3 Samsung 5.17%
     

Best for overall sales
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 32.86%
2 HSBC 18.69%
3 Samsung 5.30%
     

Best for corporate access
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 36.89%
2 Samsung 7.23%
3 HSBC 6.86%
     

Best for execution
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities 40.53%
2 HSBC 7.78%
3 Samsung 6.57%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities  26.99%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Heejin Gweon Korea Investment & Securities  46.60%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Will Cho HSBC  11.20%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities  39.24%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  37.58%
       

Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  43.58%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Eun Chae Na Korea Investment & Securities  29.96%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jungeun Lee Korea Investment & Securities  35.19%
       

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  40.25%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities  50.17%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haneul Joung Korea Investment & Securities  43.23%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jaewoong Won HSBC  24.36%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Junghwan Kim Korea Investment & Securities  24.44%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  53.05%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities  29.42%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities  43.08%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities  26.85%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Angela Hong Nomura  9.44%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  50.89%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  48.78%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sohyun Park HSBC  10.85%
2 Hun Oh HSBC  7.71%
3 Dongjin Lee HSBC  5.04%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Paul Chung Korea Investment & Securities  23.57%
2 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities  21.83%
3 Julian Kim Korea Investment & Securities  18.88%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysSouth KoreaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree