Korea 2020
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.10%
|2
|Samsung Securities
|12.11%
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|9.82%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|32.09%
|2
|HSBC
|18.89%
|3
|Samsung
|5.17%
|
Best for overall sales
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|32.86%
|2
|HSBC
|18.69%
|3
|Samsung
|5.30%
|
Best for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|36.89%
|2
|Samsung
|7.23%
|3
|HSBC
|6.86%
|
Best for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|40.53%
|2
|HSBC
|7.78%
|3
|Samsung
|6.57%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|So Yeon Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|26.99%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Heejin Gweon
|Korea Investment & Securities
|46.60%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Will Cho
|HSBC
|11.20%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jinwoo Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|39.24%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|37.58%
|
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.58%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Eun Chae Na
|Korea Investment & Securities
|29.96%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jungeun Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|35.19%
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|40.25%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Honggook (Kevin) Jin
|Korea Investment & Securities
|50.17%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haneul Joung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.23%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|24.36%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Junghwan Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|24.44%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|53.05%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo
|Korea Investment & Securities
|29.42%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hoyoon Jung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|43.08%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chulhee Cho
|Korea Investment & Securities
|26.85%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Angela Hong
|Nomura
|9.44%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|50.89%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|48.78%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sohyun Park
|HSBC
|10.85%
|2
|Hun Oh
|HSBC
|7.71%
|3
|Dongjin Lee
|HSBC
|5.04%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Paul Chung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|23.57%
|2
|Richard Bu
|Korea Investment & Securities
|21.83%
|3
|Julian Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|18.88%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).