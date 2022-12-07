The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Korea 2022

December 08, 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Samsung Securities
2 Korea Investment & Securities
3 KB Securities (Jefferies)
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Daiwa Capital Markets
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Samsung Securities
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Daiwa Capital Markets
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Samsung Securities
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Yuanta Securities Korea

Individuals

Best strategist
  Name Firm
  Ricky Seo HSBC 
     

Best economist
  Name Firm
  James Lee HSBC 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
  Name Firm
  Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
  Name Firm
  Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best analyst for banks
  Name Firm
  Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
  Name Firm
  Junhyun Kim HSBC 
     

Best analyst for construction & engineering
  Name Firm
  Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
  Name Firm
  Karen Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
  Name Firm
  Karen Choi HSBC 
     

Best analyst for energy
  Name Firm
  Will Cho HSBC 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
  Name Firm
  Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
  Name Firm
  Taehee Kim KB Securities (Jefferies) 
     

Best analyst for industrials
  Name Firm
  Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best analyst for insurance
  Name Firm
  Jaewoong Won HSBC 
     

Best analyst for materials
  Name Firm
  Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best analyst for real estate
  Name Firm
  Steve Chung CLSA 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
  Name Firm
  Ricky Seo HSBC 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
  Name Firm
  Will Cho HSBC 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
  Name Firm
  Ricky Seo HSBC 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
  Name Firm
  Neale Anderson HSBC 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
  Name Firm
  Steve Chung CLSA 
     

Best analyst for utilities
  Name Firm
  Yushin Park HSBC 
     

Best salesperson
  Name Firm
  Hun Oh HSBC 
     

Best sales trader
  Name Firm
  Mike Kim HSBC 
     

Best for corporate access
  Name Firm
  Karen Choi HSBC 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

