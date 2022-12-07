Korea 2022

The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Samsung Securities 2 Korea Investment & Securities 3 KB Securities (Jefferies) Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Daiwa Capital Markets Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Samsung Securities Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Daiwa Capital Markets Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Samsung Securities Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Yuanta Securities Korea

Individuals

Best strategist Name Firm Ricky Seo HSBC Best economist Name Firm James Lee HSBC Best analyst for small/mid caps Name Firm Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for automobiles & components Name Firm Yushin Park HSBC Best analyst for banks Name Firm Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for casinos & gaming Name Firm Junhyun Kim HSBC Best analyst for construction & engineering Name Firm Yushin Park HSBC Best analyst for consumer discretionary Name Firm Karen Choi HSBC Best analyst for consumer staples Name Firm Karen Choi HSBC Best analyst for energy Name Firm Will Cho HSBC Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Name Firm Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for healthcare Name Firm Taehee Kim KB Securities (Jefferies) Best analyst for industrials Name Firm Yushin Park HSBC Best analyst for insurance Name Firm Jaewoong Won HSBC Best analyst for materials Name Firm Yushin Park HSBC Best analyst for real estate Name Firm Steve Chung CLSA Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Name Firm Ricky Seo HSBC Best analyst for software & internet services Name Firm Will Cho HSBC Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Name Firm Ricky Seo HSBC Best analyst for telecommunication services Name Firm Neale Anderson HSBC Best analyst for transportation & logistics Name Firm Steve Chung CLSA Best analyst for utilities Name Firm Yushin Park HSBC Best salesperson Name Firm Hun Oh HSBC Best sales trader Name Firm Mike Kim HSBC Best for corporate access Name Firm Karen Choi HSBC

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).