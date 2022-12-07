Korea 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Samsung Securities
|2
|Korea Investment & Securities
|3
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Daiwa Capital Markets
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Samsung Securities
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Daiwa Capital Markets
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Samsung Securities
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CLSA
|3
|Yuanta Securities Korea
Best strategist
|Name
|Firm
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
Best economist
|Name
|Firm
|James Lee
|HSBC
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Name
|Firm
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Name
|Firm
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
Best analyst for banks
|Name
|Firm
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Name
|Firm
|Junhyun Kim
|HSBC
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Name
|Firm
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Name
|Firm
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Name
|Firm
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
Best analyst for energy
|Name
|Firm
|Will Cho
|HSBC
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Name
|Firm
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
Best analyst for healthcare
|Name
|Firm
|Taehee Kim
|KB Securities (Jefferies)
Best analyst for industrials
|Name
|Firm
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
Best analyst for insurance
|Name
|Firm
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
Best analyst for materials
|Name
|Firm
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
Best analyst for real estate
|Name
|Firm
|Steve Chung
|CLSA
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Name
|Firm
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Name
|Firm
|Will Cho
|HSBC
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Name
|Firm
|Ricky Seo
|HSBC
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Name
|Firm
|Neale Anderson
|HSBC
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Name
|Firm
|Steve Chung
|CLSA
Best analyst for utilities
|Name
|Firm
|Yushin Park
|HSBC
Best salesperson
|Name
|Firm
|Hun Oh
|HSBC
Best sales trader
|Name
|Firm
|Mike Kim
|HSBC
Best for corporate access
|Name
|Firm
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).