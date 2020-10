Malaysia 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Maybank Kim Eng 32.18% 2 CGS-CIMB 22.56% 3 RHB Group 11.20% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Maybank Kim Eng 24.18% 2 CGS-CIMB 21.47% 3 CLSA 12.27% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Maybank Kim Eng 21.57% 2 CLSA 14.64% 3 CGS-CIMB 14.53%

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Ivy Ng CGS-CIMB 22.89% Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Suhaimi Ilias Maybank Kim Eng 27.21% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Walter Aw CGS-CIMB 18.07% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Ivan Yap Boon Tiong* Maybank Kim Eng 28.99% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Desmond Ch'Ng Lye Hoe Maybank Kim Eng 32.18% Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Sharizan Rosely CGS-CIMB 21.49% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Samuel Yin Shao Yang Maybank Kim Eng 16.77% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Jade Tam Maybank Kim Eng 19.53% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB 23.97% Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Desmond Ch'Ng Lye Hoe Maybank Kim Eng 28.58% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Yen Ling Lee Maybank Kim Eng 24.64% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Ivan Yap Boon Tiong* Maybank Kim Eng 26.93% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Desmond Ch'Ng Lye Hoe Maybank Kim Eng 37.67% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB 19.34% Best analyst for plantation Rank Name Firm % 1 Ivy Ng CGS-CIMB 32.85% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Wei Sum Wong Maybank Kim Eng 22.00% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Ivan Yap Boon Tiong* Maybank Kim Eng 29.42% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Ivan Yap Boon Tiong* Maybank Kim Eng 30.35% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Choong Chen Foong CGS-CIMB 19.86% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB 27.04% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Chi Wei Tan Maybank Kim Eng 23.68% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Sean La Faber CLSA 10.68% 2 Ireena Amer CLSA 8.01% 3 Shan Lin Cassandra Ooi Maybank Kim Eng 6.37% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Rommel Herbert Jacob Maybank Kim Eng 13.51% 2 Woon Kit Chia CGS-CIMB 13.37% 3 Chin Yap Charles Chow CGS-CIMB 9.83%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).