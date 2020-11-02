The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Singapore 2018

November 03, 2020
Brokers Poll 2018
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 DBS Vickers 38.54%
2 CIMB Securities 25.29%
3 Maybank Kim Eng 17.86%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 DBS Vickers 17.24%
2 HSBC 16.70%
3 CLSA 11.61%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 DBS Vickers 17.82%
2 CIMB Securities 14.74%
3 CLSA 11.01%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Patrick Yau Citi  14.63%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hak Bin Chua Maybank Kim Eng  25.41%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jarick Seet RHB  15.34%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Horng Han Low CLSA  60.61%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Robert P. Kong Citi  20.71%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Charlene Liu HSBC  24.75%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliana Cai RHB  17.67%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliana Cai RHB  27.45%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Siew Khee Lim CIMB Securities  21.05%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Robert P. Kong Citi  33.15%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Siew Khee Lim CIMB Securities  29.61%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yi Sin Ngoh CIMB Securities  31.28%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Asheefa Sarangi CLSA  29.11%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliana Cai RHB  40.83%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Pratik Ray HSBC  19.25%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 William Tng CIMB Securities  42.54%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jarick Seet RHB  27.43%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 William Tng CIMB Securities  20.22%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Arthur Pineda Citi  21.95%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Horng Han Low CLSA  16.80%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Patricia Yeung DBS Vickers  23.38%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jason Saw CIMB Securities  8.91%
2 Doris Chan CLSA  8.42%
3 Keng Hock Lim UBS  7.41%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Tay CIMB Securities  19.80%
2 Samantha Wee CLSA  9.77%
3 Shao Hoong Liew CIMB Securities  7.82%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Brokers Poll SurveysSingaporeAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
