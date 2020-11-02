Singapore 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 DBS Vickers 38.54% 2 CIMB Securities 25.29% 3 Maybank Kim Eng 17.86% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 DBS Vickers 17.24% 2 HSBC 16.70% 3 CLSA 11.61% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 DBS Vickers 17.82% 2 CIMB Securities 14.74% 3 CLSA 11.01%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Patrick Yau Citi 14.63% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hak Bin Chua Maybank Kim Eng 25.41% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Jarick Seet RHB 15.34% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Horng Han Low CLSA 60.61% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Robert P. Kong Citi 20.71% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Charlene Liu HSBC 24.75% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliana Cai RHB 17.67% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliana Cai RHB 27.45% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Siew Khee Lim CIMB Securities 21.05% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Robert P. Kong Citi 33.15% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Siew Khee Lim CIMB Securities 29.61% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Yi Sin Ngoh CIMB Securities 31.28% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Asheefa Sarangi CLSA 29.11% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliana Cai RHB 40.83% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Pratik Ray HSBC 19.25% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 William Tng CIMB Securities 42.54% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Jarick Seet RHB 27.43% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 William Tng CIMB Securities 20.22% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Arthur Pineda Citi 21.95% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Horng Han Low CLSA 16.80% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Patricia Yeung DBS Vickers 23.38% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Saw CIMB Securities 8.91% 2 Doris Chan CLSA 8.42% 3 Keng Hock Lim UBS 7.41% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Tay CIMB Securities 19.80% 2 Samantha Wee CLSA 9.77% 3 Shao Hoong Liew CIMB Securities 7.82%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).