Singapore 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|DBS Vickers
|38.54%
|2
|CIMB Securities
|25.29%
|3
|Maybank Kim Eng
|17.86%
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|DBS Vickers
|17.24%
|2
|HSBC
|16.70%
|3
|CLSA
|11.61%
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|DBS Vickers
|17.82%
|2
|CIMB Securities
|14.74%
|3
|CLSA
|11.01%
Individuals
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patrick Yau
|Citi
|14.63%
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hak Bin Chua
|Maybank Kim Eng
|25.41%
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jarick Seet
|RHB
|15.34%
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Horng Han Low
|CLSA
|60.61%
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Robert P. Kong
|Citi
|20.71%
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Charlene Liu
|HSBC
|24.75%
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliana Cai
|RHB
|17.67%
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliana Cai
|RHB
|27.45%
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Siew Khee Lim
|CIMB Securities
|21.05%
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Robert P. Kong
|Citi
|33.15%
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Siew Khee Lim
|CIMB Securities
|29.61%
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yi Sin Ngoh
|CIMB Securities
|31.28%
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Asheefa Sarangi
|CLSA
|29.11%
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliana Cai
|RHB
|40.83%
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Pratik Ray
|HSBC
|19.25%
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|William Tng
|CIMB Securities
|42.54%
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jarick Seet
|RHB
|27.43%
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|William Tng
|CIMB Securities
|20.22%
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Arthur Pineda
|Citi
|21.95%
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Horng Han Low
|CLSA
|16.80%
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patricia Yeung
|DBS Vickers
|23.38%
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jason Saw
|CIMB Securities
|8.91%
|2
|Doris Chan
|CLSA
|8.42%
|3
|Keng Hock Lim
|UBS
|7.41%
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Roger Tay
|CIMB Securities
|19.80%
|2
|Samantha Wee
|CLSA
|9.77%
|3
|Shao Hoong Liew
|CIMB Securities
|7.82%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).