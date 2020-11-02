Taiwan 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 41.62% 2 KGI Securities 20.02% 3 Fubon 15.95% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 25.14% 2 CLSA 11.83% 3 KGI Seurities 8.94% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 23.33% 2 CLSA 12.39% 3 HSBC 9.49%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta 21.17% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Woods Chen Yuanta 16.02% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Steve Huang Yuanta 10.87% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta 27.36% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 27.32% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Ming Kai Cheng CLSA 36.22% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 16.19% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliette Liu Yuanta 18.70% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Steve Huang Yuanta 18.10% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 32.50% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta 21.13% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Yihsin Lee Yuanta 37.57% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 30.89% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta 39.93% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Hannah Cheng Yuanta 61.84% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Sebastian Hou CLSA 16.09% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta 23.64% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta 7.98% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Hannah Cheng Yuanta 19.79% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta 27.45% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Calvin Wei Yuanta 37.37% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities 5.96% 2 Johnny Chen CLSA 5.91% 3 Chris Lin HSBC 5.08% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Edwin Tsai Yuanta 20.77% 2 Carlos Ng Yuanta 16.13% 3 Jason Wang Yuanta 13.45%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).