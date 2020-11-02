Taiwan 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|41.62%
|2
|KGI Securities
|20.02%
|3
|Fubon
|15.95%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|25.14%
|2
|CLSA
|11.83%
|3
|KGI Seurities
|8.94%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|23.33%
|2
|CLSA
|12.39%
|3
|HSBC
|9.49%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|21.17%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Woods Chen
|Yuanta
|16.02%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|10.87%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|27.36%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|27.32%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ming Kai Cheng
|CLSA
|36.22%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|16.19%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliette Liu
|Yuanta
|18.70%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|18.10%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|32.50%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|21.13%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yihsin Lee
|Yuanta
|37.57%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|30.89%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|39.93%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hannah Cheng
|Yuanta
|61.84%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sebastian Hou
|CLSA
|16.09%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|23.64%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|7.98%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hannah Cheng
|Yuanta
|19.79%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chuanchuan Chen
|Yuanta
|27.45%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Calvin Wei
|Yuanta
|37.37%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bryant Yang
|Cathay Securities
|5.96%
|2
|Johnny Chen
|CLSA
|5.91%
|3
|Chris Lin
|HSBC
|5.08%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edwin Tsai
|Yuanta
|20.77%
|2
|Carlos Ng
|Yuanta
|16.13%
|3
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|13.45%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).