The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Taiwan 2018

November 03, 2020
Share
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 41.62%
2 KGI Securities 20.02%
3 Fubon 15.95%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 25.14%
2 CLSA 11.83%
3 KGI Seurities 8.94%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 23.33%
2 CLSA 12.39%
3 HSBC 9.49%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  21.17%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Woods Chen Yuanta  16.02%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Steve Huang Yuanta  10.87%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta  27.36%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  27.32%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ming Kai Cheng CLSA  36.22%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  16.19%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliette Liu Yuanta  18.70%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Steve Huang Yuanta  18.10%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  32.50%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  21.13%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yihsin Lee Yuanta  37.57%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  30.89%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  39.93%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hannah Cheng Yuanta  61.84%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sebastian Hou CLSA  16.09%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  23.64%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  7.98%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hannah Cheng Yuanta  19.79%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta  27.45%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Calvin Wei Yuanta  37.37%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities  5.96%
2 Johnny Chen CLSA  5.91%
3 Chris Lin HSBC  5.08%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Edwin Tsai Yuanta  20.77%
2 Carlos Ng Yuanta  16.13%
3 Jason Wang Yuanta  13.45%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysTaiwanAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree