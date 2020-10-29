Taiwan 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 38.63% 2 Cathay Securities 20.41% 3 KGI Securities 16.63% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 28.65% 2 HSBC 12.16% 3 Cathay Securities 10.61% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 31.12% 2 Cathay Securities 11.90% 3 HSBC 11.67%

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta 24.69% Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta 19.45% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 DC Wang Yuanta 10.32% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta 27.73% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliette Liu Yuanta 16.31% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliette Liu Yuanta 16.92% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta 22.71% Best analyst for financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 37.14% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Jane Jiang Yuanta 27.56% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta 15.72% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta 33.19% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Steve Huang Yuanta 10.93% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 DC Wang Yuanta 19.84% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Nicole Tu Yuanta 10.75% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta 29.08% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta 30.22% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities 6.36% 2 Chris Lin HSBC 5.22% 3 Ted Lo HSBC 4.22% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Carlos Ng Yuanta 16.33% 2 Edwin Tsai Yuanta 16.12% 3 Jason Wang Yuanta 10.33%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).