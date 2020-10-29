The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

Taiwan 2019

October 30, 2020
Brokers Poll
October 28, 2020
© 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 38.63%
2 Cathay Securities 20.41%
3 KGI Securities 16.63%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 28.65%
2 HSBC 12.16%
3 Cathay Securities 10.61%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 31.12%
2 Cathay Securities 11.90%
3 HSBC 11.67%

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  24.69%
       

Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  19.45%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 DC Wang Yuanta  10.32%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta  27.73%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliette Liu Yuanta  16.31%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliette Liu Yuanta  16.92%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  22.71%
       

Best analyst for financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  37.14%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jane Jiang Yuanta  27.56%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  15.72%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  33.19%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Steve Huang Yuanta  10.93%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 DC Wang Yuanta  19.84%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nicole Tu Yuanta  10.75%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta  29.08%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta  30.22%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities  6.36%
2 Chris Lin HSBC  5.22%
3 Ted Lo HSBC  4.22%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Carlos Ng Yuanta  16.33%
2 Edwin Tsai Yuanta  16.12%
3 Jason Wang Yuanta  10.33%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

