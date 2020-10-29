Taiwan 2019
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|38.63%
|2
|Cathay Securities
|20.41%
|3
|KGI Securities
|16.63%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|28.65%
|2
|HSBC
|12.16%
|3
|Cathay Securities
|10.61%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|31.12%
|2
|Cathay Securities
|11.90%
|3
|HSBC
|11.67%
Individuals
|
Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|24.69%
|
Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|19.45%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|DC Wang
|Yuanta
|10.32%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|27.73%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliette Liu
|Yuanta
|16.31%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliette Liu
|Yuanta
|16.92%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|22.71%
|
Best analyst for financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|37.14%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jane Jiang
|Yuanta
|27.56%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|15.72%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|33.19%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|10.93%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|DC Wang
|Yuanta
|19.84%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nicole Tu
|Yuanta
|10.75%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chuanchuan Chen
|Yuanta
|29.08%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chuanchuan Chen
|Yuanta
|30.22%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bryant Yang
|Cathay Securities
|6.36%
|2
|Chris Lin
|HSBC
|5.22%
|3
|Ted Lo
|HSBC
|4.22%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Carlos Ng
|Yuanta
|16.33%
|2
|Edwin Tsai
|Yuanta
|16.12%
|3
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|10.33%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).