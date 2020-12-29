Taiwan 2020
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|34.33%
|2
|Cathay Securities
|20.92%
|3
|KGI Securities
|20.15%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|27.28%
|2
|KGI Seurities
|10.90%
|3
|HSBC
|9.29%
|
Best for overall sales
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|25.51%
|2
|Cathay Securities
|14.39%
|3
|HSBC
|9.74%
|
Best for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|25.07%
|2
|Cathay Securities
|12.77%
|3
|KGI Seurities
|9.75%
|
Best for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|33.91%
|2
|KGI Seurities
|9.59%
|3
|Cathay Securities
|8.65%
|
Best research for Apple supply chain
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|28.74%
|2
|Cathay Securities
|9.36%
|3
|KGI Seurities
|7.97%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chen Hui Yen
|Yuanta
|17.43%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chen Hui Yen
|Yuanta
|17.48%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|DC Wang
|Yuanta
|9.72%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|29.04%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|13.84%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|15.50%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|23.82%
|
Best analyst for financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|31.00%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jane Jiang
|Yuanta
|29.21%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|11.35%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|30.59%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Frank Lee
|HSBC
|9.87%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Calvin Wei
|Yuanta
|14.17%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anne Lee
|Nomura
|8.49%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Amber Lee
|Yuanta
|27.97%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|23.92%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bryant Yang
|Cathay Securities
|9.28%
|2
|Chris Lin
|HSBC
|6.56%
|3
|Kerry Chen
|Yuanta
|4.82%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Elle Wu Tsai
|Yuanta
|18.32%
|2
|Carlos Ng
|Yuanta
|17.47%
|3
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|14.99%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).