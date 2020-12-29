The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Taiwan 2020

December 29, 2021
View full 2020 results

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 34.33%
2 Cathay Securities 20.92%
3 KGI Securities 20.15%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 27.28%
2 KGI Seurities 10.90%
3 HSBC 9.29%
     

Best for overall sales
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 25.51%
2 Cathay Securities 14.39%
3 HSBC 9.74%
     

Best for corporate access
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 25.07%
2 Cathay Securities 12.77%
3 KGI Seurities 9.75%
     

Best for execution
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 33.91%
2 KGI Seurities 9.59%
3 Cathay Securities 8.65%
     

Best research for Apple supply chain
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta 28.74%
2 Cathay Securities 9.36%
3 KGI Seurities 7.97%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta  17.43%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta  17.48%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 DC Wang Yuanta  9.72%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta  29.04%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  13.84%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  15.50%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  23.82%
       

Best analyst for financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  31.00%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jane Jiang Yuanta  29.21%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta  11.35%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  30.59%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Frank Lee HSBC  9.87%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Calvin Wei Yuanta  14.17%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anne Lee Nomura  8.49%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Amber Lee Yuanta  27.97%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta  23.92%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities  9.28%
2 Chris Lin HSBC  6.56%
3 Kerry Chen Yuanta  4.82%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Elle Wu Tsai Yuanta  18.32%
2 Carlos Ng Yuanta  17.47%
3 Jason Wang Yuanta  14.99%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

