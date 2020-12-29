Taiwan 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 34.33% 2 Cathay Securities 20.92% 3 KGI Securities 20.15% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 27.28% 2 KGI Seurities 10.90% 3 HSBC 9.29% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 25.51% 2 Cathay Securities 14.39% 3 HSBC 9.74% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 25.07% 2 Cathay Securities 12.77% 3 KGI Seurities 9.75% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 33.91% 2 KGI Seurities 9.59% 3 Cathay Securities 8.65% Best research for Apple supply chain Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta 28.74% 2 Cathay Securities 9.36% 3 KGI Seurities 7.97%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta 17.43% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Chen Hui Yen Yuanta 17.48% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 DC Wang Yuanta 9.72% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta 29.04% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 13.84% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 15.50% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta 23.82% Best analyst for financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 31.00% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Jane Jiang Yuanta 29.21% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta 11.35% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta 30.59% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Frank Lee HSBC 9.87% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Calvin Wei Yuanta 14.17% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Anne Lee Nomura 8.49% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Amber Lee Yuanta 27.97% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta 23.92% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities 9.28% 2 Chris Lin HSBC 6.56% 3 Kerry Chen Yuanta 4.82% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Elle Wu Tsai Yuanta 18.32% 2 Carlos Ng Yuanta 17.47% 3 Jason Wang Yuanta 14.99%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).