Taiwan 2021

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 KGI Securities 3 Cathay Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 UBS 3 JPMorgan Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 HSBC 3 KGI Securities Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 HSBC Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 Fubon (Jefferies) Best brokerages for Apple supply chain research Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 HSBC 3 KGI Securities

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Patrick Wang Yuanta Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Woods Chen Yuanta Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Lisa MF Chen Yuanta Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Elie Yang Yuanta Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Harvey Kao Yuanta Best analyst for financials Rank Name Firm 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Jane Jiang Yuanta Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Hope Liu Yuanta Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Leo Lee Yuanta Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Wayne Lin Yuanta Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Chen Yuanta Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Calvin Wei Yuanta Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 David Yeh Yuanta Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Elie Yang Yuanta Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Chris Lin HSBC Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Jason Wang Yuanta

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).