The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Taiwan 2021

December 31, 2021
Share
View full 2021 results

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 KGI Securities
3 Cathay Securities 
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC 
2 UBS
3 JPMorgan
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 HSBC 
3 KGI Securities
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Cathay Securities 
3 HSBC 
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Cathay Securities 
3 KGI Securities
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Cathay Securities 
3 Fubon (Jefferies)
   

Best brokerages for Apple supply chain research
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 HSBC 
3 KGI Securities

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm
1 Patrick Wang Yuanta 
     

Best economist
Rank Name Firm
1 Woods Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm
1 Lisa MF Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm
1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm
1 Elie Yang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm
1 Harvey Kao Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for financials
Rank Name Firm
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm
1 Jane Jiang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm
1 Hope Liu Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm
1 Leo Lee Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Wayne Lin Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm
1 Paul Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm
1 Calvin Wei Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm
1 David Yeh Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm
1 Elie Yang Yuanta 
     

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm
1 Chris Lin HSBC 
     

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm
1 Jason Wang Yuanta 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysTaiwanAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree