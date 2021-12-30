Taiwan 2021
The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|KGI Securities
|3
|Cathay Securities
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|UBS
|3
|JPMorgan
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|HSBC
|3
|KGI Securities
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|KGI Securities
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|Cathay Securities
|3
|Fubon (Jefferies)
|
Best brokerages for Apple supply chain research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Yuanta
|2
|HSBC
|3
|KGI Securities
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Patrick Wang
|Yuanta
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Woods Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Lisa MF Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Chuanchuan Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Elie Yang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Harvey Kao
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jane Jiang
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Hope Liu
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Wayne Lin
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Paul Chen
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Calvin Wei
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|David Yeh
|Yuanta
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Elie Yang
|Yuanta
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Chris Lin
|HSBC
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).