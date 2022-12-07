The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Taiwan 2022

December 08, 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta
2 Cathay Securities
3 Fubon (Jefferies)
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Daiwa Capital Markets
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 HSBC
3 Fubon (Jefferies)
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Cathay Securities 
3 HSBC
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Cathay Securities 
3 KGI Securities
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Cathay Securities 
3 KGI Securities
   

Best brokerages for Apple supply chain research
Rank Firm
1 Yuanta 
2 Haitong International
3 KGI Securities

Individuals

Best strategist
  Name Firm
  Patrick Wang Yuanta 
     

Best economist
  Name Firm
  Woods Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
  Name Firm
  Lisa MF Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
  Name Firm
  Kenny Chen* Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
  Name Firm
  Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
  Name Firm
  Lucy Hu Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for energy
  Name Firm
  Frank Sun Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for financials
  Name Firm
  Monica Wu* Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
  Name Firm
  Jane Jiang Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for industrials
  Name Firm
  Hope Liu Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for materials
  Name Firm
  Leo Lee Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
  Name Firm
  Wayne Lin* Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
  Name Firm
  Paul Chen* Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
  Name Firm
  Calvin Wei Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
  Name Firm
  Alex Su Yuanta 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
  Name Firm
  Lucy Hu Yuanta 
     

Best salesperson
  Name Firm
  Chris Lin HSBC 
     

Best sales trader
  Name Firm
  Jason Wang Yuanta 
     

Best for corporate access
  Name Firm
  Monica Chen KGI Securities 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

