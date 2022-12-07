Taiwan 2022

The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 Fubon (Jefferies) Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 HSBC 2 CLSA 3 Daiwa Capital Markets Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 HSBC 3 Fubon (Jefferies) Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 HSBC Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Cathay Securities 3 KGI Securities Best brokerages for Apple supply chain research Rank Firm 1 Yuanta 2 Haitong International 3 KGI Securities

Individuals

Best strategist Name Firm Patrick Wang Yuanta Best economist Name Firm Woods Chen Yuanta Best analyst for small/mid caps Name Firm Lisa MF Chen Yuanta Best analyst for automobiles & components Name Firm Kenny Chen* Yuanta Best analyst for consumer discretionary Name Firm Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta Best analyst for consumer staples Name Firm Lucy Hu Yuanta Best analyst for energy Name Firm Frank Sun Yuanta Best analyst for financials Name Firm Monica Wu* Yuanta Best analyst for healthcare Name Firm Jane Jiang Yuanta Best analyst for industrials Name Firm Hope Liu Yuanta Best analyst for materials Name Firm Leo Lee Yuanta Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Name Firm Wayne Lin* Yuanta Best analyst for software & internet services Name Firm Paul Chen* Yuanta Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Name Firm Calvin Wei Yuanta Best analyst for telecommunication services Name Firm Alex Su Yuanta Best analyst for transportation & logistics Name Firm Lucy Hu Yuanta Best salesperson Name Firm Chris Lin HSBC Best sales trader Name Firm Jason Wang Yuanta Best for corporate access Name Firm Monica Chen KGI Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).