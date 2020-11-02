Thailand 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Phatra 38.35% 2 Thanachart Securities 22.05% 3 Bualuang 10.14% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 22.60% 2 Phatra 13.86% 3 UBS 11.01% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 30.38% 2 CIMB Securities 10.16% 3 Phatra 7.44%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 25.42% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Nafte CLSA 35.63% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Tanida Jirapornkasemsuk CIMB Securities 16.16% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 47.75% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Weerapat Wonk Urai CLSA 21.17% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 66.08% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 23.36% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 22.06% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Soraphob Panpiemras CLSA 28.92% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Weerapat Wonk Urai CLSA 22.70% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Suwat Sinsadok CIMB Securities 19.41% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 26.04% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Weerapat Wonk Urai CLSA 44.97% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Narongpand Lisahapanya CLSA 20.28% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Soraphob Panpiemras CLSA 19.71% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 33.65% Best analyst for Software & Internet Services Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 55.00% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA 45.58% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Arthur Pineda Citi 16.63% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Kaseedit Choonnawat Citi 19.96% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Suwat Sinsadok CIMB Securities 26.91% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Munmun Taveeratanasilp CLSA 18.44% 2 Jhoanne Asvathitanonta CLSA 12.87% 3 Prinn Panitchpakdi CLSA 10.49% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 George Chanthongkaew CLSA 13.48% 2 Michael Frost CLSA 10.15% 3 Pongsupak Vongvivat UBS 9.97%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).