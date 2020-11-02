The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

Thailand 2018

November 03, 2020
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Phatra 38.35%
2 Thanachart Securities 22.05%
3 Bualuang 10.14%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 22.60%
2 Phatra 13.86%
3 UBS 11.01%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 30.38%
2 CIMB Securities 10.16%
3 Phatra 7.44%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  25.42%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  35.63%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tanida Jirapornkasemsuk CIMB Securities  16.16%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  47.75%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Weerapat Wonk Urai CLSA  21.17%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  66.08%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  23.36%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  22.06%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Soraphob Panpiemras CLSA  28.92%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Weerapat Wonk Urai CLSA  22.70%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suwat Sinsadok CIMB Securities  19.41%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  26.04%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Weerapat Wonk Urai CLSA  44.97%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Narongpand Lisahapanya   CLSA  20.28%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Soraphob Panpiemras CLSA  19.71%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  33.65%
       

Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  55.00%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suchart Techaposai CLSA  45.58%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Arthur Pineda Citi  16.63%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kaseedit Choonnawat Citi  19.96%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Suwat Sinsadok CIMB Securities  26.91%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Munmun Taveeratanasilp CLSA  18.44%
2 Jhoanne Asvathitanonta CLSA  12.87%
3 Prinn Panitchpakdi CLSA  10.49%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 George Chanthongkaew CLSA  13.48%
2 Michael Frost CLSA  10.15%
3 Pongsupak Vongvivat UBS  9.97%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

