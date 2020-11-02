Thailand 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Phatra
|38.35%
|2
|Thanachart Securities
|22.05%
|3
|Bualuang
|10.14%
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|22.60%
|2
|Phatra
|13.86%
|3
|UBS
|11.01%
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|30.38%
|2
|CIMB Securities
|10.16%
|3
|Phatra
|7.44%
Individuals
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|25.42%
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|35.63%
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tanida Jirapornkasemsuk
|CIMB Securities
|16.16%
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|47.75%
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Weerapat Wonk Urai
|CLSA
|21.17%
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|66.08%
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|23.36%
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|22.06%
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Soraphob Panpiemras
|CLSA
|28.92%
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Weerapat Wonk Urai
|CLSA
|22.70%
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suwat Sinsadok
|CIMB Securities
|19.41%
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|26.04%
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Weerapat Wonk Urai
|CLSA
|44.97%
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Narongpand Lisahapanya
|CLSA
|20.28%
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Soraphob Panpiemras
|CLSA
|19.71%
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|33.65%
Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|55.00%
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suchart Techaposai
|CLSA
|45.58%
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Arthur Pineda
|Citi
|16.63%
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kaseedit Choonnawat
|Citi
|19.96%
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Suwat Sinsadok
|CIMB Securities
|26.91%
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Munmun Taveeratanasilp
|CLSA
|18.44%
|2
|Jhoanne Asvathitanonta
|CLSA
|12.87%
|3
|Prinn Panitchpakdi
|CLSA
|10.49%
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|George Chanthongkaew
|CLSA
|13.48%
|2
|Michael Frost
|CLSA
|10.15%
|3
|Pongsupak Vongvivat
|UBS
|9.97%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).