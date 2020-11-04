The Philippines 2017

The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Deutsche Regis 29.16% 2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 18.83% 3 Philippine Equity Partners 17.75% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 34.99% 2 Deutsche Regis 17.18% 3 Philippine Equity Partners 8.72% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 43.57% 2 Deutsche Regis 15.48% 3 Philippine Equity Partners 8.82%

Individuals