The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

The Philippines 2017

November 04, 2020
Share
Brokers Poll 2017
Brokers Poll
View full 2017 results
October 28, 2020
© 2017

The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Deutsche Regis 29.16%
2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 18.83%
3 Philippine Equity Partners 17.75%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 34.99%
2 Deutsche Regis 17.18%
3 Philippine Equity Partners 8.72%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 43.57%
2 Deutsche Regis 15.48%
3 Philippine Equity Partners 8.82%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  41.67%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  44.72%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  48.18%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  41.11%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ramon Aguirre UBS  31.33%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jeanette Yutan JP Morgan  21.03%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  24.03%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Rommel Rodrigo Maybank Kim Eng  32.50%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  52.31%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  25.74%
       
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  48.63%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  40.56%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Lovell Sarreal Maybank Kim Eng  26.96%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jeanette Yutan JP Morgan  22.59%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  27.01%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jeanette Yutan JP Morgan  35.76%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  70.33%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Karen Hizon UBS  29.45%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  34.01%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Karen Hizon UBS  15.04%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alex Dauz CLSA  25.63%
2 Mitzi De Dios CLSA  17.09%
3 Robrina Go UBS  10.30%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ruby Lao CLSA  62.38%
2 Dey Sibal CLSA  11.70%
3 John John Torres UBS  7.98%

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysPhilippinesAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree