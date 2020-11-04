The Philippines 2017
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Deutsche Regis
|29.16%
|2
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|18.83%
|3
|Philippine Equity Partners
|17.75%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|34.99%
|2
|Deutsche Regis
|17.18%
|3
|Philippine Equity Partners
|8.72%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|43.57%
|2
|Deutsche Regis
|15.48%
|3
|Philippine Equity Partners
|8.82%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|41.67%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|44.72%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|48.18%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|41.11%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ramon Aguirre
|UBS
|31.33%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jeanette Yutan
|JP Morgan
|21.03%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|24.03%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Rommel Rodrigo
|Maybank Kim Eng
|32.50%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|52.31%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|25.74%
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|48.63%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|40.56%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lovell Sarreal
|Maybank Kim Eng
|26.96%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jeanette Yutan
|JP Morgan
|22.59%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|27.01%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jeanette Yutan
|JP Morgan
|35.76%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|70.33%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Karen Hizon
|UBS
|29.45%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|34.01%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Karen Hizon
|UBS
|15.04%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alex Dauz
|CLSA
|25.63%
|2
|Mitzi De Dios
|CLSA
|17.09%
|3
|Robrina Go
|UBS
|10.30%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
|62.38%
|2
|Dey Sibal
|CLSA
|11.70%
|3
|John John Torres
|UBS
|7.98%