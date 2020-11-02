The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Philippines 2018

November 03, 2020
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Deutsche Regis 29.99%
2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 27.27%
3 Philippine Equity Partners 18.86%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 28.96%
2 Deutsche Regis 16.10%
3 UBS 9.33%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 33.97%
2 Deutsche Regis 12.27%
3 Credit Suisse 9.96%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  36.22%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  40.03%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  20.23%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  57.91%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  36.80%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  53.31%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  46.35%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  43.16%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  38.51%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  39.90%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ajay Mirchandani JP Morgan  23.51%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  69.63%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  53.12%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  24.74%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  59.55%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  66.67%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  55.35%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  27.29%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  41.40%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  35.87%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alex Dauz CLSA  27.33%
2 Andre Dy CLSA  19.41%
3 Robrina Go UBS  12.06%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ruby Lao CLSA  33.70%
2 Dey Sibal CLSA  13.64%
3 Maria Angelica Bea Lina Maybank Kim Eng  9.34%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

