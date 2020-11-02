The Philippines 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Deutsche Regis 29.99% 2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 27.27% 3 Philippine Equity Partners 18.86% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 28.96% 2 Deutsche Regis 16.10% 3 UBS 9.33% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 33.97% 2 Deutsche Regis 12.27% 3 Credit Suisse 9.96%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 36.22% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Nafte CLSA 40.03% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 20.23% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 57.91% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 36.80% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 53.31% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 46.35% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 43.16% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 38.51% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 39.90% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Ajay Mirchandani JP Morgan 23.51% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 69.63% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 53.12% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 24.74% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 59.55% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 66.67% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 55.35% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 27.29% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 41.40% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 35.87% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Alex Dauz CLSA 27.33% 2 Andre Dy CLSA 19.41% 3 Robrina Go UBS 12.06% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Ruby Lao CLSA 33.70% 2 Dey Sibal CLSA 13.64% 3 Maria Angelica Bea Lina Maybank Kim Eng 9.34%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).