The Philippines 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Deutsche Regis
|29.99%
|2
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|27.27%
|3
|Philippine Equity Partners
|18.86%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|28.96%
|2
|Deutsche Regis
|16.10%
|3
|UBS
|9.33%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|33.97%
|2
|Deutsche Regis
|12.27%
|3
|Credit Suisse
|9.96%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|36.22%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|40.03%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|20.23%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|57.91%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|36.80%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|53.31%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|46.35%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|43.16%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|38.51%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|39.90%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ajay Mirchandani
|JP Morgan
|23.51%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|69.63%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|53.12%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|24.74%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|59.55%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|66.67%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|55.35%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|27.29%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|41.40%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|35.87%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alex Dauz
|CLSA
|27.33%
|2
|Andre Dy
|CLSA
|19.41%
|3
|Robrina Go
|UBS
|12.06%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
|33.70%
|2
|Dey Sibal
|CLSA
|13.64%
|3
|Maria Angelica Bea Lina
|Maybank Kim Eng
|9.34%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).