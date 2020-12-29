The Philippines 2020
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Regis Partners
|57.42%
|2
|Philippine Equity Partners
|21.44%
|3
|SB Equities
|6.84%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|31.45%
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|13.71%
|3
|Regis Partners
|12.34%
|
Best for overall sales
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|34.69%
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|16.20%
|3
|Regis Partners
|12.20%
|
Best for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|35.75%
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|15.03%
|3
|Regis Partners
|12.90%
|
Best for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|40.02%
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|18.16%
|3
|Macquarie
|11.68%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|50.89%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|38.74%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|21.31%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|40.98%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|66.68%
|
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|71.33%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|59.07%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|55.62%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|54.76%
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|57.83%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|59.32%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|57.43%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|55.00%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|68.84%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|52.47%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|55.83%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|63.66%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Andre Dy
|CLSA
|38.28%
|2
|Jinggay Nograles
|CLSA
|13.44%
|3
|Alexander Ludwig L. Dauz
|Maybank Kim Eng
|10.25%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
|19.55%
|2
|Katrina (Ina) Cruz
|Maybank Kim Eng
|17.73%
|3
|Keith Joseph Roy
|Maybank Kim Eng
|14.94%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).