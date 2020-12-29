The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

The Philippines 2020

December 29, 2021
The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Regis Partners 57.42%
2 Philippine Equity Partners 21.44%
3 SB Equities 6.84%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 31.45%
2 Maybank Kim Eng 13.71%
3 Regis Partners 12.34%
     

Best for overall sales
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 34.69%
2 Maybank Kim Eng 16.20%
3 Regis Partners 12.20%
     

Best for corporate access
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 35.75%
2 Maybank Kim Eng 15.03%
3 Regis Partners 12.90%
     

Best for execution
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 40.02%
2 Maybank Kim Eng 18.16%
3 Macquarie 11.68%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  50.89%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  38.74%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  21.31%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  40.98%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  66.68%
       

Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  71.33%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  59.07%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  55.62%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  54.76%
       

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  57.83%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  59.32%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  57.43%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  55.00%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  68.84%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  52.47%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  55.83%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  63.66%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Andre Dy CLSA  38.28%
2 Jinggay Nograles CLSA  13.44%
3 Alexander Ludwig L. Dauz Maybank Kim Eng  10.25%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ruby Lao CLSA  19.55%
2 Katrina (Ina) Cruz Maybank Kim Eng  17.73%
3 Keith Joseph Roy Maybank Kim Eng  14.94%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

