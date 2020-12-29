The Philippines 2020

The 31st annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund & private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Regis Partners 57.42% 2 Philippine Equity Partners 21.44% 3 SB Equities 6.84% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 31.45% 2 Maybank Kim Eng 13.71% 3 Regis Partners 12.34% Best for overall sales Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 34.69% 2 Maybank Kim Eng 16.20% 3 Regis Partners 12.20% Best for corporate access Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 35.75% 2 Maybank Kim Eng 15.03% 3 Regis Partners 12.90% Best for execution Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 40.02% 2 Maybank Kim Eng 18.16% 3 Macquarie 11.68%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 50.89% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Nafte CLSA 38.74% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 21.31% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 40.98% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 66.68% Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 71.33% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 59.07% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 55.62% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 54.76% Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 57.83% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 59.32% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 57.43% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 55.00% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 68.84% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 52.47% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 55.83% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 63.66% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Andre Dy CLSA 38.28% 2 Jinggay Nograles CLSA 13.44% 3 Alexander Ludwig L. Dauz Maybank Kim Eng 10.25% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Ruby Lao CLSA 19.55% 2 Katrina (Ina) Cruz Maybank Kim Eng 17.73% 3 Keith Joseph Roy Maybank Kim Eng 14.94%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).