The Philippines 2021
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|Regis (Jefferies)
|2
|Philippine Equity Partners
|3
|First Metro Securities
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|3
|Macquarie
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|3
|Regis (Jefferies)
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|3
|Regis (Jefferies)
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|3
|Macquarie
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CLSA
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|3
|Macquarie
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Jose Paolo Fotanilla
|CLSA
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Andre Mikael Dy
|CLSA
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).