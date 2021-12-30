The Philippines 2021

The 32nd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Regis (Jefferies) 2 Philippine Equity Partners 3 First Metro Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank Kim Eng 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank Kim Eng 3 Regis (Jefferies) Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank Kim Eng 3 Regis (Jefferies) Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank Kim Eng 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank Kim Eng 3 Macquarie

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Alfred Dy CLSA Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Anthony Nafte CLSA Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Alfred Dy CLSA Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Alfred Dy CLSA Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Marc Espino CLSA Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm 1 Marc Espino CLSA Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Marc Espino CLSA Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Jose Paolo Fotanilla CLSA Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Andre Mikael Dy CLSA Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Ruby Lao CLSA

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).