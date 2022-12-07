The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

The Philippines 2022

December 08, 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 Regis (Jefferies)
2 Philippine Equity Partners
3 First Metro Securities
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Maybank IBG
3 Macquarie
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Maybank IBG
3 UBS
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Maybank IBG
3 Macquarie
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 Maybank IBG
3 Macquarie
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 Maybank IBG
2 CLSA
3 Regis (Jefferies)

Best strategist
  Name Firm
  Alfred Dy CLSA 
     

Best economist
  Name Firm
  Anthony Nafte CLSA 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
  Name Firm
  Bennette Fajardo CLSA 
     

Best analyst for banks
  Name Firm
  Alfred Dy CLSA 
     

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
  Name Firm
  Aaron Salvador Regis (Jefferies) 
     

Best analyst for construction & engineering
  Name Firm
  Klyne Resullar Regis (Jefferies) 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
  Name Firm
  Bennette Fajardo CLSA 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
  Name Firm
  Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 
     

Best analyst for energy
  Name Firm
  Bennette Fajardo CLSA 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
  Name Firm
  Alfred Dy CLSA 
     

Best analyst for industrials
  Name Firm
  Jacqui De Jesus Maybank IBG 
     

Best analyst for materials
  Name Firm
  Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 
     

Best analyst for real estate
  Name Firm
  Marc Espino CLSA 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
  Name Firm
  Marc Espino CLSA 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
  Name Firm
  Marc Espino CLSA 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
  Name Firm
  Rachelleen Rodriguez Maybank IBG 
     

Best analyst for utilities
  Name Firm
  Bennette Fajardo CLSA 
     

Best salesperson
  Name Firm
  Andre Mikael Dy CLSA 
     

Best sales trader
  Name Firm
  Keith Joseph Roy Maybank IBG 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

