The Philippines 2022

The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Regis (Jefferies) 2 Philippine Equity Partners 3 First Metro Securities Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank IBG 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank IBG 3 UBS Best brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank IBG 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank IBG 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 Maybank IBG 2 CLSA 3 Regis (Jefferies)

Individuals

Best strategist Name Firm Alfred Dy CLSA Best economist Name Firm Anthony Nafte CLSA Best analyst for small/mid caps Name Firm Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for banks Name Firm Alfred Dy CLSA Best analyst for casinos & gaming Name Firm Aaron Salvador Regis (Jefferies) Best analyst for construction & engineering Name Firm Klyne Resullar Regis (Jefferies) Best analyst for consumer discretionary Name Firm Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for consumer staples Name Firm Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA Best analyst for energy Name Firm Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Name Firm Alfred Dy CLSA Best analyst for industrials Name Firm Jacqui De Jesus Maybank IBG Best analyst for materials Name Firm Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA Best analyst for real estate Name Firm Marc Espino CLSA Best analyst for software & internet services Name Firm Marc Espino CLSA Best analyst for telecommunication services Name Firm Marc Espino CLSA Best analyst for transportation & logistics Name Firm Rachelleen Rodriguez Maybank IBG Best analyst for utilities Name Firm Bennette Fajardo CLSA Best salesperson Name Firm Andre Mikael Dy CLSA Best sales trader Name Firm Keith Joseph Roy Maybank IBG

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).