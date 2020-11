Vietnam 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 35.21% 2 Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) 22.91% 3 Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC) 12.63% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 36.06% 2 Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) 21.12% 3 BIDV Securities JSC 8.39% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 38.23% 2 Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) 21.21% 3 Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC) 9.92%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Phuong Hoang Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 38.58% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hung Pham Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 40.81% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Giang Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 53.57% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Tam Vuong BIDV Securities JSC (BSC) 45.30% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Huy Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 32.21% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Trang Pham Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 43.35% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Trang Pham Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 28.34% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Chau Dao Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 25.00% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Giang Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 50.10% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Trang Pham Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 36.29% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Han Vo Thi Ngoc Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC) 33.32% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Giang Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 52.89% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Chau Dao Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 35.82% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Mai Anh Dinh Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 36.81% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Giang Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 54.34% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Ny Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 54.79% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Giang Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 55.54% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Kim Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 33.42% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Giang Hoang Nguyen Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 47.85% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Dat Pham Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 25.78% 2 Quynh Cao Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 15.25% 3 Mike Lynch Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 12.13% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Nga Ngo Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 19.94% 2 Oai Banh Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 18.75% 3 Thinh Duong Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) 16.41%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).