Thailand courts the digital generation

Tan Choon Hin knows a thing or two about Thailand’s millennials, or the “digital generation” as he likes to call them.

“Thailand’s millennials are mobile-first,” the president and chief executive of UOB (Thai) tells Asiamoney. “They expect an effortless and engaging digital experience. They want their banks to be simple and intuitive. And they appreciate an element of fun; more so than the older generation.”

Which is why Tan and his team took their inspiration from social media companies when they launched Thailand’s first mobile digital bank – which, needless to say, targets millennials.

“Every customer gets to see a customized interface when they log into the TMRW app, similar to how Facebook serves its users a newsfeed relevant to the user,” he says.

TMRW (pronounced ‘tomorrow’) was unveiled in March 2019 and uses features ranging from next-generation artificial intelligence and machine-learning data analytics to the latest facial recognition technology.