Taiwan’s success on gender is harder than it looks

When Taiwan, an island of 24 million people, makes news, it’s usually because of cross-strait tensions with China. Or for any number of corruption scandals over the last 15 years.

These days Taiwan, under the leadership of its first female president, is the toast of the coronavirus era, a flattening-the-curve standout. Yet Tsai Ing-wen’s government is excelling in another way too: positioning Taipei as an alternative money centre to neighbouring Hong Kong, which now faces the heat from China. And the dynamics that make Taiwan a gender-equality exemplar also make it a compelling candidate for one of Asia’s next financial meccas.

“We are not totally [gender] equal yet, but we are moving ahead,” says Connie Chang, director general of the National Development Council’s department of overall planning.

“We