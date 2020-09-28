The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Supplement

Taiwan’s success on gender is harder than it looks

By William Pesek
September 28, 2020
Share

If any economy in Asia has come close to perfecting the mix of policies and incentives needed to empower women it is Taiwan, a place finally making global headlines for the right reasons.

Taiwan-temple-statue-960.jpg

When Taiwan, an island of 24 million people, makes news, it’s usually because of cross-strait tensions with China. Or for any number of corruption scandals over the last 15 years.

These days Taiwan, under the leadership of its first female president, is the toast of the coronavirus era, a flattening-the-curve standout. Yet Tsai Ing-wen’s government is excelling in another way too: positioning Taipei as an alternative money centre to neighbouring Hong Kong, which now faces the heat from China. And the dynamics that make Taiwan a gender-equality exemplar also make it a compelling candidate for one of Asia’s next financial meccas.

“We are not totally [gender] equal yet, but we are moving ahead,” says Connie Chang, director general of the National Development Council’s department of overall planning.

“We


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree