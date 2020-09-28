Clearing a green path: women lead the way

Socially responsible investing, or SRI, is a relatively new and different field in financial services – and one where women have played a prominent role from the outset.

Bankers who work in this area say they have a real emotional commitment to SRI and tend to be passionate about causes that are seldom rewarded in other parts of banking and finance. Their jobs are not just about profits or keeping clients happy; instead SRI, and its impact on climate change, social and other issues is a lifestyle choice.

“I really appreciate the fact, every day when I wake up… I am contributing to the sustainability of society,” says Luying Gan, head of sustainable bonds, DCM, Asia Pacific global banking at HSBC.

Gan, who was born in China, wanted to be a police officer or firefighter when she was a child.