Supplement

Clearing a green path: women lead the way

By Morgan Davis
September 28, 2020
Women have carved out an important niche in the field of sustainable finance, moving into the sector early on because of their interest in climate change and the environment.

Socially responsible investing, or SRI, is a relatively new and different field in financial services – and one where women have played a prominent role from the outset.

Bankers who work in this area say they have a real emotional commitment to SRI and tend to be passionate about causes that are seldom rewarded in other parts of banking and finance. Their jobs are not just about profits or keeping clients happy; instead SRI, and its impact on climate change, social and other issues is a lifestyle choice.

“I really appreciate the fact, every day when I wake up… I am contributing to the sustainability of society,” says Luying Gan, head of sustainable bonds, DCM, Asia Pacific global banking at HSBC.

Gan, who was born in China, wanted to be a police officer or firefighter when she was a child.


