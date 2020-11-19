Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2018 Methodology

Asiamoney invites fund managers, buy-side analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to participate in the 2018 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll.

The aim of this poll is to identify and give recognition to Asia’s most outstanding listed companies in each country and sector.

Voters are asked to consider the company’s overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

Voter confidentiality is strictly protected and information pertaining to respondents and how they voted will not be disclosed under any circumstances.

Respondents may vote in the following categories:

Most outstanding company (by market and sector)

Most outstanding CEO (by market)

Most outstanding CFO (by country)

Most outstanding Small/Mid Cap Company (by market)

Respondents can vote for listed companies in the following markets:

Australia Malaysia China Philippines Hong Kong Singapore India Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Japan Vietnam Korea

The awards produced from the results of this survey include:

Overall Most Outstanding Company – Per market

Most Outstanding Company – Per sector, per market

Most Outstanding Small/Mid Cap Company – Per market

Most Outstanding CEO – Per market

Most Outstanding CFO – per market

For enquiries, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or +852-2912-8037.

How the Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll works

Asiamoney will invite fund managers, buy-side analysts, ratings agencies and bankers to participate in the 2018 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll. The winners for each category are then decided on the basis of votes each company receives, subject to a minimum vote count.

Publically listed companies are welcome to proactively invite its institutional shareholders, bankers, and analysts to participate.

Some respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney after they complete the poll. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to verify their vote. Failing that, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify via other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be nullified and violating parties may face black listing from Asiamoney Polls.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. As set out in our Methodology, the results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.