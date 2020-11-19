Global RMB Poll 2019 Methodology

Asiamoney’s Global RMB Poll is one of the region’s most comprehensive client-oriented polls for assessing RMB services.

The growth of global RMB services means it is important to gauge banks and what they offer. Asiamoney, with over two decades of polling financial services in Asia-Pacific, has designed a short but effective poll to achieve this.

Feedback from clients via the poll, presented in the published results, provides a good indication of the strengths and weaknesses of each bank across the global RMB services they offer, thus informing clients which banks excel and the service they excel in.

Banks can see from the ranks where they are placed in relation to competitors and therefore gain holistic insights on how the market sees them.

Ranks can also be broken down by client characteristics like a certain industry or size of transaction volume from a specific country, thus providing analytical insights from specific clients segments.

Categories

Overall Best overall global RMB products/services Best overall offshore RMB products/services Best overall onshore RMB products/services (Chinese providers only) Best overall onshore RMB products/services (all providers) Offshore Best CNH transaction banking and treasury management Best CNH derivatives Best CNH research and analysis Best syndication of CNH bonds Best advisory Best in RMB foreign exchange Best sales and solutions Onshore Best CNY transaction banking and treasury management Best CNY derivatives Best CNY research and analysis Best syndication of CNY bonds Best advisory Best in RMB foreign exchange Best sales and solutions

The poll results rank the providers of these services based on the number of valid votes received.

How does it work?

Respondents simply select up to three banks that they use in each of the offshore (CNH) and onshore (CNY) markets; ranking them 1st, 2nd and 3rd using a dropdown menu. Banks nominated 1st receive three points, banks nominated 2nd receive two points and banks placed 3rd receive one point. Points are then aggregated for each bank to produce a final ranking score for the best overall CNH products and services and best overall CNY products and services rankings. The best overall global RMB products and services ranking is further calculated by combining the votes a bank receives for both the best overall CNH and CNY products and services categories.

Additionally, respondents will be asked to rate the products and services used for each bank they’ve voted for.

Personal and corporate information are crucial and should be inputted accurately and completely in the questionnaire; such information is required to verify the truthfulness of responses during auditing and is protected by Asiamoney and the Euromoney Group of Companies. Some respondents will receive a validation email from Asiamoney after they have submitted the poll, and respondents need to click on the validation link to complete the voting process.

Asiamoney pays attention to unusual voting behaviour and suspicious personal/corporate details, and will investigate possible cases of fraud. If irregularities are found the votes in question will be nullified and violating parties will face blacklisting.

Who participates?

Corporations, financial institutions and institutional investors from across the globe that have used RMB services during the past year are welcomed to participate in the poll to rate their banks and give feedback on the quality of the RMB services provided.

Note: Only foreign entities (WOFEs, JVs) engaging in cross-border RMB transactions qualify for voting in the CNY market.

There is no fee involved and banks are encouraged to invite their clients to participate.

How safe are the personal details and poll data?

Voter confidentiality is strictly protected, with information pertaining to respondents and how they voted being stringently guarded, unless explicit permission has been given by the voter for their identity to be disclosed.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. [As set out in our Methodology][T]he results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.