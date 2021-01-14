VOTE NOW: Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2021

Voting begins 22 February 2021 and will run until 2 April 2021. Please check back for a link to the on-line questionnaire.

A PDF of the questionnaire and marketing deliverables are available upon request for banks who wish to invite their clients to vote for them.

Please contact Alex Pang (alex.pang@euromoneyasia.com) for further information.

Asiamoney Global RMB Poll

As one of the region’s first and most comprehensive client-oriented polls for assessing RMB services, the poll covers a range of services such as bond origination, transaction banking, derivatives, fund investment and research, as well as featuring a Best Overall categories for the banks that demonstrates excellence across all services.

Who participates?

Participating banks may invite their corporate, financial institution and investor clients that have used CNH or CNY over the past year to vote for them and to rate the quality of the RMB services they received.

There is no fee involved and banks are encouraged to share the on-line questionnaire with their clients to complete.

Why is the poll important?

The growth of global RMB services means it is important to gauge banks and what they offer. Asiamoney, with over two decades of polling financial services in Asia-Pacific, has designed a short but effective poll to achieve this.

Feedback from clients via the poll, presented in the published results, provides a good indication of the strengths and weaknesses of each bank across the global RMB services they offer, thus informing clients which banks excel across a range of onshore and offshore RMB products and services.

Banks can see from the ranks where they are placed in relation to their peers and therefore gain holistic insights on how the market sees them.

Ranks can also be broken down by client characteristics like a certain industry or size of transaction volume from specific regions, thus providing enhanced analytical insights from specific clients segments.