The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China ABS Awards

Best for ABN 2020

December 31, 2021
Share

Bank of China

<< Back to 2020 results
Zhu Dan, BOC.jpg
Zhu Dan, Bank of China

Bank of China is the leader in the asset-backed note market. Led by Zhu Dan, vice general manager of the investment banking and asset management department, Bank of China’s team had another good year, taking the top spot in the league table again. The bank underwrote 49 ABNs worth Rmb48.4 billion ($7.4 billion) during the awards period, according to Wind data – up 58.2% from its previous record Rmb30.6 billion of ABNs in the last awards period.

Bank of China also spearheaded a landmark innovation in the ABN market this year. Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China were the joint lead underwriters on one of China’s first asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) trades after the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (Nafmii) – China’s interbank bond regulator – opened the market in June.

The Rmb502.7 million transaction was originated by Anji Leasing, a Shanghai-based auto leasing firm. The senior A tranche saved the company 30 basis points compared with its previous ABN senior A tranches.

In

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China ABS Awards ChinaAsiamoney China ABS AwardsAwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree