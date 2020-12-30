The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

China ABS Awards

Best for RMBS 2020

December 31, 2021
China Merchants Securities

Zheng Qian, CMS.jpg
Zheng Qian, China Merchants Securities

For the third year in a row, China Merchants Securities (CMS) has stood out from the crowd in China’s residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market.

Led by Zheng Qian, director of securitization, CMS has come top in RMBS underwriting every year since 2015. During this year’s awards period, CMS took second place, with 21 deals worth Rmb55.1 billion ($8.4 billion) in total, Wind data shows.

CICC ranked top as the investment bank secured underwriting mandates on some of the largest RMBS transactions. During our awards period, CICC underwrote 18 RMBS transactions worth a total of Rmb56.9 billion.

However, CMS remains the undisputed leader for China’s biggest RMBS originators, including China Construction Bank (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. During our awards period, CMS took part in 58.33% of the deals originated by CCB, the largest player in the market, and half of the deals originated by Bank of China. That advantage is unlikely to fade soon.

It is also focusing on improving secondary liquidity.

