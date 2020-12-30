The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China ABS Awards

Best overall ABS/MBS deal 2020

December 31, 2021
Share

Gongyuanyiju RMBS 2020-1

<< Back to 2020 results

Since the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) reformed the country’s benchmark rate system in August 2019, many banks have linked their RMBS trades to the new five-year loan prime rate (LPR). But the underlying mortgages of their RMBS deals were still linked to the old benchmark rate. As a result, linking their RMBS to the new five-year LPR created a rate mismatch between the asset side and the securities side.

Gongyuanyiju 2020-1 changed that. All borrowers in the Gongyuanyiju 2020-1 asset pool agreed to switch the benchmark rate of their loans from the old benchmark rate to the five-year LPR by the end of August 2020 in line with the deadline the PBoC gave commercial banks when it reformed the interest rate system.

The Rmb15.63 billion ($2.4 billion) RMBS has a Rmb6.3 billion senior A1 tranche, a Rmb7.78 billion A2 tranche and a Rmb1.553 billion subordinated tranche. The deal was originated by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). Citic Securities was the lead underwriter with Bank of China International and Bank of Communications as joint leads.

Since the trade was the first LPR-linked RMBS which has underlying assets also benchmarked on the new LPR, many institutional investors had to update their internal valuation systems so that they could chip in the trade.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China ABS Awards ChinaAsiamoney China ABS AwardsAwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree