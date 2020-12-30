The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China ABS Awards

Best rating agency for ABS/MBS 2020

December 31, 2021
Share

China Chengxin International Credit Rating

<< Back to 2020 results
Yan Yan, CCXI.jpg
Yan Yan, CCXI

China Chengxin International Credit Rating (CCXI) dominated ABS ratings during the awards period with a market share of more than 55%, well ahead of its closest competitor, which had a 27% share.

Under the watch of Yan Yan, chairman and president, the rating agency has grown and now has about 100 analysts. It has also claimed almost every landmark deal in recent years, including the first NPL securitization deal with CRMW, the first intellectual property financial leasing ABN and two out of the five trial ABCP transactions.

But what truly separates CCXI from its peers is its deep understanding of trends and key players in the Chinese securitization market. This is especially important given the well-known rating inflation problem in the onshore capital markets. CCXI has also demonstrated a clear advantage in terms of understanding the levers, trends and impacts of new regulations.

When Covid-19 first hit China, CCXI published numerous high-quality research reports on the impact of the pandemic on China’s credit ABS industry.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China ABS Awards ChinaAsiamoney China ABS AwardsAwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree