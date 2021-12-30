The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

China Securitization Awards

Best domestic bank for securitization 2021

December 31, 2021
Bank of China

<< Back to 2021 results
Lin Liu, Bank of China

Bank of China continues to lead the way in asset-backed securitization in mainland China, making it a clear choice for the best domestic bank for securitization award.

During Asiamoney’s awards period of October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, the bank worked as a lead underwriter on 96 deals, worth a total of Rmb302 billion ($47 billion). With an underwriting volume of Rmb102 billion, BOC ranked top among all banks in the ABS market with a 6.24% share – more than 2 percentage points ahead of its closest rival, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Liu Lin, deputy general manager of BOC’s investment banking and asset management department, oversees the securitization business.

BOC remained active in the credit ABS market, leading 32 transactions with underlying assets spanning auto loans, consumer loans, credit card instalment loans and residential mortgages. It was entrusted by originators from a variety of backgrounds, including China Construction Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, FAW Auto Finance Co, SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Co and Toyota Motor Finance (China) Co.

Tags

China Securitization Awards ChinaAsiamoney China Securitization AwardsAwardsAsiamoney
