The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China Securitization Awards

Best international bank for securitization 2021

December 31, 2021
Share

HSBC

<< Back to 2021 results
Vivian Zhang, HSBC.jpg
Vivian Zhang, HSBC

When it comes to international banks operating in China’s securitization market, HSBC is an outlier – not because of its market dominance, but because of its strategy for the asset class.

During the awards period, HSBC helped 26 originators to launch 50 securitization deals in China. The bank had a leading role, for example as a joint lead underwriter or a financial adviser, in many of the transactions which spanned a variety of asset classes, from auto and consumer loans to residential mortgages and leasing assets. Vivian Zhang is a Shanghai-based managing director who heads HSBC’s China securitization team.

HSBC and its foreign bank peers operate in an increasingly competitive onshore ABS market. But unlike many of its competitors, HSBC is not a league table player.

While many others have been fighting to get on as many large, public credit ABS deals as possible to gain market share, HSBC has been helping many smaller, more domestic, and private sector firms to fund in the structured market – the very issuers that do not enjoy the same level of market access, investor recognition or funding cost as their bigger, state-owned peers.

This

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China Securitization Awards ChinaAsiamoney China Securitization AwardsAwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree