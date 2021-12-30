Best international bank for securitization 2021

HSBC

When it comes to international banks operating in China’s securitization market, HSBC is an outlier – not because of its market dominance, but because of its strategy for the asset class.

During the awards period, HSBC helped 26 originators to launch 50 securitization deals in China. The bank had a leading role, for example as a joint lead underwriter or a financial adviser, in many of the transactions which spanned a variety of asset classes, from auto and consumer loans to residential mortgages and leasing assets. Vivian Zhang is a Shanghai-based managing director who heads HSBC’s China securitization team.

HSBC and its foreign bank peers operate in an increasingly competitive onshore ABS market. But unlike many of its competitors, HSBC is not a league table player.

While many others have been fighting to get on as many large, public credit ABS deals as possible to gain market share, HSBC has been helping many smaller, more domestic, and private sector firms to fund in the structured market – the very issuers that do not enjoy the same level of market access, investor recognition or funding cost as their bigger, state-owned peers.

