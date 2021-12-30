Best securities house for securitization 2021

Citic Securities

Since setting up the ABS department in 2006, Citic Securities has become an indisputable leader in the market.

Over the years, the 90-strong securitization team at Citic has established market access for more than 240 originators, ranging from auto finance companies, commercial banks and financial leasing companies, to state and privately owned corporations from sectors such as construction, real estate, manufacturing and retail.

It has been mandated repeatedly by some top-notch clients, such as China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, technology companies such as Ant Group, JD.com and Tencent Holdings, large property developers including Country Garden Holdings Co and China Vanke Co, state-owned firms such as Power Construction Corp of China and China State Construction Engineering Corp, financial issuers China Orient Asset Management Co and LionBridge Capital, and private sector champions including Sanyi Heavy Industry.

Between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, Asiamoney’s awards period, Citic reaffirmed its dominant position among all securities houses with an underwriting volume of Rmb360 billion ($57 billion) and an impressive 15.1% market share. Even with all Chinese bank underwriters included, Citic still leads the way as the only institution with a double-digit market share (11.5%).

It