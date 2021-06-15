The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Transaction Banks in China

Best technology partner for transaction banks 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Hundsun Technologies

View full 2021 results
Liu Shufeng, Hundson.jpg
Liu Shufeng, Hundson Technologies

Hundsun Technologies was founded in 1995. Under the leadership of its president, Liu Shufeng, the company has been committed to providing comprehensive financial technology to banks.

Its services span technology solutions tackling cash management, digital invoicing, cash pooling, supply chain finance, trade finance and digital letters of guarantee. Its clients range from banks to funds, trust investors, insurance companies, private equity firms and exchanges.

Hundsun’s importance to banks has grown over the years, thanks to its focus on developing technology to support banks’ middle office business. In 2019, Hundsun first tapped into the area by building a middle office technology platform for transaction banking for Huishang Bank, helping the commercial bank better manage its clients, accounts, users, data and business through a central system.

In only one year, Hundsun says it has gained a 90% market share in this field.

Huishang Bank has been a customer of Hundsun since 2011. The company helped Huishang build a cash management platform in 2011. Between 2014 and 2016, Huishang combined bills, wealth management and financing services together with its cash management business.

Hundsun

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Transaction Banks in China ChinaTreasuryAsiamoney Best Transaction Banks in ChinaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree