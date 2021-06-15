Best technology partner for transaction banks 2021

Liu Shufeng, Hundson Technologies Liu Shufeng, Hundson Technologies

Hundsun Technologies was founded in 1995. Under the leadership of its president, Liu Shufeng, the company has been committed to providing comprehensive financial technology to banks.

Its services span technology solutions tackling cash management, digital invoicing, cash pooling, supply chain finance, trade finance and digital letters of guarantee. Its clients range from banks to funds, trust investors, insurance companies, private equity firms and exchanges.

Hundsun’s importance to banks has grown over the years, thanks to its focus on developing technology to support banks’ middle office business. In 2019, Hundsun first tapped into the area by building a middle office technology platform for transaction banking for Huishang Bank, helping the commercial bank better manage its clients, accounts, users, data and business through a central system.

In only one year, Hundsun says it has gained a 90% market share in this field.

Huishang Bank has been a customer of Hundsun since 2011. The company helped Huishang build a cash management platform in 2011. Between 2014 and 2016, Huishang combined bills, wealth management and financing services together with its cash management business.

Hundsun