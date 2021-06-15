The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Wealth Managers in China

Best for family office services 2021

June 16, 2021
CreditEase Wealth Management

View full 2021 results
Guo Shengxi, Heritvest Family Office

Over the years, CreditEase Wealth Management has become a top-tier wealth manager in China, with assets under management of over Rmb100 billion ($16 billion) at the end of 2020. Despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of new clients rose 66% year on year.

CreditEase’s wealth management business is overseen by Shao Xiao; the group provides not only wealth management and investment consultancy services in a broad range of areas, but also services related to succession, education, lifestyle and charitable businesses, for high net-worth (HNW) and ultra high net-worth (UHNW) individuals in China.

It divides its HNW and UHNW clients into three groups based on the amount invested: Rmb1 million and above; Rmb10 million to Rmb50 million; and Rmb50 million and above. The internal classification helps the firm to provide more targeted services catering to clients’ needs.

CreditEase has provided services for a host of clients over the years, with a presence across mainland China and in Hong Kong, Europe, Singapore and North America. The overseas segment accounted for 22% of CreditEase’s total business.

