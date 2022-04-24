Best for family office services 2022

Guo Shengxi, Heritvest Family Office Guo Shengxi, Heritvest Family Office

It’s awards galore for CreditEase Wealth Management this year, thanks to its consistent performance and growth – and despite the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on markets worldwide.

At CreditEase, new investment customers grew 16%, year on year, in 2021, while assets under management (AUM) rose 17%. On top of that, the average monthly output of financial advisers increased by 25%, year on year.

The growth across the board was thanks to CreditEase’s long-running efforts to become a top-tier wealth manager in China. It has certainly succeeded, which is why it is Asiamoney’s wealth management firm of 2022.

A few things came together in the last year. First, CreditEase focused on building its fund of funds (FOF) business (FOF is a pooled investment fund that invests in other types of funds, making for a diversified underlying portfolio).

CreditEase gave a boost to its FOF capabilities by focusing on the real estate segment for solid returns. Since the release of CreditEase’s first FOF in 2015, its global real estate investment FOF has formed a complete product line of 19 funds across six series, all centred on equity FOF.