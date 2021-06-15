Best for wealth succession 2021

Jiang Songcheng, Hefeng Family Office Jiang Songcheng, Hefeng Family Office

Hefeng Family Office is one of China’s first multi-family offices (MFOs), venturing into the then-untapped market in the early 2010s. One of the firm’s founding partners is Jiang Songcheng, an investment banker-turned-family-office veteran.

Hefeng provides a full range of financial and non-financial services, including investment and wealth management advisory, legal advisory and tax planning, trust, family enterprise governance and other aspects such as identity planning – all of which are aimed at protecting, growing and perhaps most importantly, sustaining the wealth of its family clients.

The firm has served over 100 clients with assets ranging from Rmb200 million ($31 million) to more than Rmb10 billion. Most of them have family assets between Rmb1 billion and Rmb5 billion.

Hefeng works in conjunction with Dacheng Law Offices – now part of Dentons – where two out of three of its founding members are partners. That has given it a unique edge when competing with its Chinese MFO peers. At Hefeng, the investment and family office service experts are backed by a team of 30 Dentons lawyers; this enables the MFO to provide best-in-class legal advisory work concerning its family clients, including helping them to set up complicated family trusts and offshore trusts to cater to their succession needs.

Hefeng’s