Best trust firm in wealth management 2022

Minmetals International Trust wins this Asiamoney award for the third year running, proving that its franchise continues to appeal to China’s wealthy individuals and families who are increasingly turning to the trust house for their wealth management and planning needs.

The trust’s assets under active management in 2021 were Rmb717 billion ($112.5 billion), up from Rmb600 billion in the previous year, and accounted for about 87.7% of Minmetals’ total trust AUM.

This shows client confidence in Minmetals: its roster of clients has risen an impressive 50%, year on year, to 24,000.

The number of Minmetals clients with a net worth of Rmb10 million grew 31% in 2021. On average, the firm’s customers had a net worth of Rmb7.05 million.

Minmetals, whose wealth management centre is run by He Fei, attributes its performance to the skills of its relationship managers, who focus on building a long-term and stable asset allocation plan for clients. This is in contrast to simply encouraging clients to buy and hold popular products.

As a result, returns on capital market products held by Minmetals Trust’s customers for more than 12 months has surpassed the benchmark indices.

