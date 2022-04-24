The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Wealth Managers in China

Best trust firm in wealth management 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Minmetals International Trust

View full 2022 results
He Fei, Minmetals Trust.jpg
He Fei, Minmetals International Trust

Minmetals International Trust wins this Asiamoney award for the third year running, proving that its franchise continues to appeal to China’s wealthy individuals and families who are increasingly turning to the trust house for their wealth management and planning needs.

The trust’s assets under active management in 2021 were Rmb717 billion ($112.5 billion), up from Rmb600 billion in the previous year, and accounted for about 87.7% of Minmetals’ total trust AUM.

This shows client confidence in Minmetals: its roster of clients has risen an impressive 50%, year on year, to 24,000.

The number of Minmetals clients with a net worth of Rmb10 million grew 31% in 2021. On average, the firm’s customers had a net worth of Rmb7.05 million.

Minmetals, whose wealth management centre is run by He Fei, attributes its performance to the skills of its relationship managers, who focus on building a long-term and stable asset allocation plan for clients. This is in contrast to simply encouraging clients to buy and hold popular products.

As a result, returns on capital market products held by Minmetals Trust’s customers for more than 12 months has surpassed the benchmark indices.

In

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Wealth Managers in China ChinaWealthAsiamoney Best Wealth Managers in ChinaAwardsAsiamoneyAsia Pacific
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree