Best green finance product 2021

For a piece of banking IT infrastructure, Dian Lv Cheng Jin – which roughly translates as “touching green to turn it into gold” – is a pretty good name. Industrial Bank launched Dian Lv Cheng Jin 2.0 last year, a major upgrade that the bank says has completely reinvented the platform.

The new system, developed internally by a group of engineers, integrates various functions related to the bank’s green finance business into one expandable architecture, including green client management, green business identification, environmental impact assessment, green asset management and Equator Principles review.

As one of the most advanced IT systems in the industry, Dian Lv Cheng Jin plays an important supporting role in Industrial Bank’s ever-growing green finance business.

The upgrade also takes advantage of artificial intelligence, which is used to identify green business quickly and more accurately from the bank’s huge transaction database. A geographic information system was put in to display the bank’s green finance performance across the country.

The system now uses data-mining and data-analytic tools to assess ESG risks of corporations and to identify potential clients for the bank’s green financial services.

Dian Lv Cheng Jin, a reflection of Industrial Bank’s long-term commitment to green finance, is a powerful tech solution – and the envy of the bank’s domestic peers.