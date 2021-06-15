The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China Green Finance Awards

Outstanding contribution to development of green finance in China 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Yanfei Ye

View full 2021 results

Ye Yanfei, director general of the policy bureau at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), is one of the most respected green finance evangelists in China.

His policy research work was crucial to kicking off the green movement in China’s banking industry. He is also actively involved in international collaborations that promote green finance development across borders.

Ye’s contributions to the green industry in China are significant. He was one of the main people behind the green credit guidelines and green credit statistics rules published by the regulator in 2012 and 2013, respectively. The documents are widely recognized as the cornerstones of China’s green finance policy framework, which has helped make China the largest green credit market globally.

More recently, Ye participated in drafting the Guidance on Promoting Investment and Financing to Address Climate Change, a document jointly published by five central government regulators last October. He also pushed for the updating of the statistics framework last year to include the collection of climate-related data in the banking industry.

Ye’s green-related CV is impressive. Between 2016 and 2020, he was co-chairman of the Sustainable Banking Network (SBN) Measurement Working Group, supported by the International Finance Corp.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China Green Finance Awards ChinaESGAsiamoney China Green Finance AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree