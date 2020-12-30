Cambodia's best bank for CSR 2020: Acleda Bank

Acleda Bank

Cambodian banks are paying more attention to their corporate social responsibilities as the Covid-19 crisis has forced businesses to rethink their role in society. During the awards period, some banks launched programmes to empower women in the workplace while others worked hard to improve financial literacy among younger citizens.

Acleda Bank's CSR efforts span a much wider spectrum than many of its peers. The bank – the largest in Cambodia – treats its CSR work as a more systematic responsibility than scattered acts of kindness. It has published an Environmental and Social Sustainability Report within its annual report each year since 2002 – one year before it even received its licence from the National Bank of Cambodia to conduct a full range of banking services.

Acleda Bank has also been a regular donor to the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation, the Cambodian Red Cross and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.

During our awards period, Acleda Bank donated CR3 billion ($744,000) to the Cambodian government to support the latter’s effort to combat the pandemic. It has contributed to a wide range of initiatives from the Airavata Khmer Elephant Foundation to the Cambodian Women Entrepreneurs Association.

