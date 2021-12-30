Cambodia's best bank for CSR 2021: Campu Bank

Campu Bank

View full 2021 results

Teh Hong Piow, Campu Bank Teh Hong Piow, Campu Bank

Campu Bank, as Cambodia Public Bank is known, could make a plausible run at any number of Asiamoney awards this year, including for its assertive, innovative and generous support for SMEs.

The priority, as always, is protecting Campu Bank’s core deposit-taking business to ensure a stable funding base. The last 12 months, though, have been primarily about supporting the backbone of the economy. The bank’s proactive loan moratorium initiatives to alleviate cashflow difficulties reaped great dividends for an economy that is eking out 2% growth this year – and which is forecast to expand 5% in 2022.

But where Campu Bank is really shining is in corporate social responsibility at a time of Covid-19 disruptions.

In 2020, the bank’s staff spared no effort to support local communities. The initial focus was on providing supplies such as personal protective equipment for medical personnel. It started with 10,000 face masks and 31,500 pairs of rubber gloves donated to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. But Campu Bank’s efforts grew fast as the year unfolded and local infection rates surged.