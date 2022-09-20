The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Cambodia's best bank for CSR 2022: Union Commercial Bank

September 21, 2022
Union Commercial Bank

Jordan Chung, Union Commercial Bank

Union Commercial Bank, led by CEO Jordan Chung, is Asiamoney’s winner of the best bank for CSR in Cambodia for successfully integrating its responsibility to the community with its business activities.

The bank, which is fully owned by Taiwan’s E SUN Commercial Bank, has set its sights on several different, but impactful, initiatives in Cambodia.

For instance, its belief that children are the future of the country means it has made charity for children a critical pillar of its CSR agenda. This is through supporting children’s schools and hospitals, orphanages and medical centres for disadvantaged children in Cambodia.

One of its notable projects was called Hand in Hand for Children in Cambodia. This initiative linked its credit card products with charity. For instance, for every transaction done on UCB’s credit or debit cards, 0.3% of the amount is donated to a fund focused on orphanages. UCB’s employees get involved by visiting orphanages, supplying them with necessities and even inviting VIP customers to donation events in person.

Its

