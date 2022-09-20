Cambodia's best bank for SMEs 2022: Campu Bank

Campu Bank

As a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Public Bank, Campu can leverage the strength and reputation of its parent when it comes to attracting clients.

That certainly helps, but the firm also wins the Asiamoney SME award for its ability to think smart, stay cautious while propping up clients during the worst of the health crisis, and for making ESG factors important to its business.

From a financial results angle, Campu is among the leaders in the country. In a lacklustre business environment, it reported pre-tax profits of $57.1 million for 2021, down from $60.4 million in 2020. For the first quarter of 2022, profits before tax were $13.9 million.

Its gross loans and advances totalled $1.2 billion last year, up 2.9% from 2020. Its gross non-performing loan ratio remained steady at 0.6% in both 2021 and 2020.

Campu’s lending business spans consumer financing, as well as lending to SMEs and to productive economic sectors. In the past year, Campu’s commitment to SMEs did not waver.

Campu, led by chairman Teh Hong Piow, signed a partnership agreement with the Credit Guarantee Corporation of Cambodia in February to cater more effectively to the financial needs of SMEs.