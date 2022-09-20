Cambodia's best domestic investment bank 2022: SBI Royal Securities

SBI Royal Securities

Among Cambodia’s local investment banks, SBI Royal Securities is the one to beat, thanks to its experienced team, strong shareholder support, large network of investors and an excellent track record of deals.

First the experience. The firm is led by chief executive Seng Chan Thoeun, a well-regarded local investment banker in Cambodia who has spent more than a decade working in the industry.

SBI Royal’s shareholders include Japanese financial major SBI Holdings, with a 65.3% stake, domestic securities house Finansia Syrus Securities with a 20% holding, and domestic conglomerate Royal Group with 14.7%. Thanks to this shareholder base, SBI Royal can reach a wide pool of investors.

The firm’s track record is also impressive: SBI Royal has been Asiamoney’s winner of the best corporate and investment bank in Cambodia award since 2018. It has consistently helped to grow and develop the country’s capital markets, pioneered landmark deals and brought out innovative structures.

In 2021, SBI Royal helped DBD Engineering list on the growth board of the Cambodian Securities Exchange with a market capitalization of $11 million.