Cambodia's best international bank 2021: Maybank

Maybank

Mohd Hanif Suadi, Maybank

Maybank’s journey from a single branch in Phnom Penh in 1993 to a dominant international institution in Cambodia has been action-packed, making it a natural choice for the best international bank award.

In the nearly three decades, the Malaysian bank has expanded its offerings to the full spectrum of financial services in Cambodia, ranging from corporate and commercial banking to consumer banking, using some of the best online and mobile services in the region. But perhaps more importantly, Maybank has brought international expertise to the local market.

Led by its CEO Mohd Hanif Suadi, Maybank is the go-to name for international companies and investors looking to harness Cambodia’s economic development. Its Malaysian parent, after all, is one of the largest financial services groups in southeast Asia.

In August, Maybank joined forces with the Cambodian central bank to roll out a real-time funds transfer service between Malaysia and Cambodia. The so-called Maybank-Bakong Cross Border Funds Transfer allows customers to move funds first from Malaysia to Cambodia and, before long, the other way around.

