Cambodia's best international bank 2022: Maybank (Cambodia)

Rath Sophoan, Maybank Cambodia

There are many reasons why Maybank is Asiamoney’s pick for best international bank in Cambodia.

Its growth is impressive, as are its efforts at doubling down on the country, its digital strengths and moves to improve the local market.

Now under the stewardship of Rath Sophoan, who had been deputy CEO of Maybank Cambodia since last October and who took charge as CEO in July 2022, the Malaysian bank has made big strides in Cambodia. It is among the leading foreign banks in terms of assets ($1.3 billion), among the leaders for customer deposits ($1 billion), boasts profits before tax that are the envy of rivals, and has an above-average return on equity of 12%.

Given that SMEs dominate the business landscape, Maybank pays a lot of attention to this group of customers. In 2021, it unveiled several initiatives to bolster its offerings to SMEs and micro-enterprises including offering loan restructuring and relief options to clients, as well as moratoriums on loan repayments for customers hit hard by the pandemic.