The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Cambodia's most transformed bank 2022: Hong Leong Bank (Cambodia)

September 21, 2022
Share

Hong Leong Bank (Cambodia)

View full 2022 results
Terrence Teoh Yih Min, Hong Leong Bank (Cambodia).jpg
Terrence Teoh Yih Min, Hong Leong Bank (Cambodia)

Hong Leong Bank has come a long way since it received its operating licence for Cambodia in August 2013, becoming the newest Malaysian bank to enter the country. Already it has made clear its ambitions and plans for growth in the country.

Hong Leong Bank (Cambodia), led by chief executive Terrence Teoh Yih Min, is Asiamoney’s pick for most transformed bank in the country. Take a look at the numbers. In 2021, HLB reported income of $17.3 million in Cambodia, up 13.3% year on year. Loan growth rose 28.5% to $112 million, while deposits grew 27.5% to $96 million. The bank made record profits before tax of $6.6 million last year, despite the effects of the pandemic.

Then there is HLB’s strategy in differentiating itself and making sure it is relevant to clients in Cambodia’s overbanked market.

HLB has also found a niche in the SME lending market. While most banks in Cambodia can offer loans of less than $5 million, their appetite for anything bigger is limited.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingCambodiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree