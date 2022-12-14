China's best bank for CSR 2022: China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank

Every bank in China has put corporate social responsibility firmly in its sights, especially over the past few years of pandemic-induced hardships. But the Asiamoney 2022 award for best bank for CSR in the country goes to China Construction Bank for going above and beyond the standard CSR focus.

At the board level, CCB has a social responsibility, related-party transactions and consumer rights protection committee, which is in charge of putting together the firm’s CSR strategy.

On top of that, CCB has an internal public relations and corporate culture department, with the five-member team responsible only for the bank’s CSR ambitions.

CCB does its bit for the society in different ways. The first is monetary. The bank donates Rmb100 million to Rmb120 million ($14 million to $17 million) every year to public welfare projects, rural revitalization and disaster relief.

Another pillar is CCB’s Workers’ Harbour initiative, first launched in 2018. Initially, the aim was to open up outlets to the public and provide places for courier and food delivery workers, sanitation workers and taxi drivers working outdoors to heat food, take a comfortable break, drink water, get their electronic devices charged and use the restroom.

