Japan's best bank for CSR 2022: Nomura

Nomura

Nomura has taken its corporate social responsibility initiatives in Japan and overseas very seriously for a long time. It has been involved in pioneering financial literacy since the 1990s – and it is still a key area of focus.

Kentaro Okuda, president and group chief executive of Nomura Holdings, wrote in the firm’s 2022 annual report that raising financial literacy is essential to grow and invigorate the capital markets. Nomura has provided free textbooks and financial and economics education programmes in Japan for elementary and junior high school students, as well as for adults, for many years to help achieve this goal.

About 940,000 students have attended lectures on this topic. In the last 21 years, Nomura has run courses at 2,100 universities covering 270,000 students. As evidence of the firm’s commitment, it recently appointed an executive officer to oversee its financial and economics education initiatives.

Nomura and its employees are also committed to helping victims of disasters – whether from heavy rains or earthquakes in Japan – by raising funds and providing help.

Under its community initiatives, Nomura has undertaken various projects to help society by forming partnerships with non-profit organizations and through volunteering.