Japan's best corporate and investment bank 2022: Morgan Stanley and MUFG

Morgan Stanley and MUFG

In its 50 years in Japan, Morgan Stanley has showcased how effectively it can navigate challenges and remain impactful as it proves its mettle and expertise to clients.

Asiamoney’s latest awards period was no different. Morgan Stanley has been part of a joint venture with Japan’s leading megabank, MUFG, for about a decade. The JV comprises Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS), which operates under Japan’s largest financial group, and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities (MSMS), which is a foreign-capitalized securities house.

The investment banking functions sit under MUMSS, but both the businesses have their own global capital markets, sales and trading and research functions, which helps to leverage each other’s strengths for the growth of the combined business.

That successful partnership, combined with the strengths of the individual businesses, held the two firms in good stead during a period of market uncertainty.

In 2021, Morgan Stanley posted record investment banking income in Japan. Its execution and product expertise were visible in the 48 acquisition deals it led for Japanese companies, giving it the top slot in the M&A segment and a 23% market share for all Japan-related M&A league tables.

For