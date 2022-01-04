Japan's best international bank 2021: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s investment banking credentials in the US and in Asia are rock solid. The same goes for its franchise in Japan, where it has a unique joint venture with MUFG.

During Asiamoney’s latest awards period, Morgan Stanley ranked second in the all Japan-related M&A category as well as second in the Japan-related cross-border M&A category. It had a 25.3% market share of the 42 Japan-related M&A deals, and a 31% market share of the 26 transactions for cross-border M&A. Both rankings are for announced deals only.

It showed similar strength in other parts of the market too.

For example, in equity capital markets, Morgan Stanley ranked second in the league table. For domestic yen bond deals, the US firm ranked second as well in terms of market share.

One of Morgan Stanley’s big advantages is its ability to connect the dots better than its peers to leverage its global operations for its Japan business. Under the leadership of president and chief executive Alberto Tamura, Morgan Stanley has made clear which kinds of clients are a priority: those with an exciting equity story, those which want to manage their capital better, those still at the startup stage but with great growth potential, and those with some cross-border angle.

